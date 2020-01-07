Home

CLEGG Joan Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 18th December,
aged 83 years.
A loving sister and aunty.
'Softly beyond the shadows,
She heard a gentle call.
With goodbyes left unspoken,
She quietly left us all.'
The funeral service and
interment will take place at
Longridge Parish Church of
St. Lawrence on Friday
10th January at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 7, 2020
