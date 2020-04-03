|
|
|
DOYLE Joan Patricia
(Nee Richmond) Peacefully at Finney House
on 29th March 2020.
Aged 93 years.
Loving and much loved
Wife of Harold (Dec).
Devoted and dearly loved mum of Barbara, Marilyn, Philip, Alan and Christopher. Mum in Law to John, Ron, Karen, Debi and Karen.
Cherished and much loved Grandma and Great Grandma to all her Grand children.
Due to Covid 19, a private family funeral will be held
at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 8th April.
A Memorial Service
will be held on a future date.
If desired, donations in memory of Joan will be appreciated
for St Catherine's Hospice
C/O The family or funeral director
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020