EASTHAM Joan Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 24th October 2020
aged 86 years.

Beloved wife of James.
Loving mother of Ewan,
John, David and Peter.
A cherished grandma
and dear mother in law.

Private family funeral service
due to Covid restrictions.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Joan for
St John's Hospice, Lancaster
or Marie Curie.

All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2020
