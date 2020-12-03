|
|
|
Fitchie Joan Peacefully in home
on November 22nd 2020,
aged 73 years.
Even in death we're not apart.
You are always with me
in my heart.
Your pain and suffering have
now gone, now you are
with the almighty one.
Loving wife to Fred.
Mother to Mandy (deceased), Darren (deceased) and Sharon.
Grandmother to Emma (deceased), Robert, Arran, Nathan and Kara.
And Great Gran to Max Oliver.
Funeral service to take place at 12:15pm on 8th December at St Gregory's Catholic Church followed by the interment at Preston Cemetery.
Face masks must be worn
All enquiries to
McKenna Funeralcare,
Tel:- 01772 251694
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2020