|
|
|
HARMAN Joan Beloved wife of Bernard,
dearly loved mum of Christopher, Stephen and Paul, and mother in law of Denise and Yvonne. Loving nanna to Marie and Richard and great nanna to Evie and Destiny.
Joan passed away peacefully in Broadfield House Care Home, Leyland, on Friday 3rd April,
aged 86.
A heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Broadfield House for the love and care they provided.
Joan was a teacher who finished her career at Runshaw college in 1988 and had many friends
in the area.
Due to the current restrictions,
a limited family funeral took place on Friday 17th April 2020,
but a celebration of Joan's life will take place at a later date when friends and family can attend.
Any donations in Joan's memory please to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 23, 2020