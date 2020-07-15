|
|
|
Jackson On 12th July 2020, peacefully in Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home
JOAN
aged 88 years.
Devoted wife, dearly loved mum, dear mother-in-law and
a cherished grandma.
'Sadly missed'
Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 21st July at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society and
The Eve Appeal c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 15, 2020