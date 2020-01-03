|
|
|
LINDON Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 16th December 2019,
aged 86 years.
Family are very grateful of the staff at Royal Preston Hospital for all the care they gave to Joan
JOAN
Loving wife of Gerald (deceased)
Loving wife of Ronald (deceased)
Much loved Mum of Anne Marie, Nana and Great Nana.
Joan's Funeral Service
is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday 10th January 2020 at 13:45.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of Joan to British Heart Foundation c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Preston,
PR2 1HY
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020