|
|
|
OSBORNE On 1st August 2020, peacefully in Springfield Manor Gardens and late of Ashton,
JOAN MARIE
Wife of the late Peter Osborne, beloved mother of Linda and Michael (deceased),
mother-in-law of Paul,
much missed by Peter and his wife Brenda, nana to Rickey, Jayne, Leon, Michael, Tracy and Donna and a loving great grandma.
My mother will be greatly
missed by the whole family,
such a sad loss.
I would also like to thank the
staff at Springfield Manor Gardens for their kindness towards mum whilst she lived there.
All flowers gladly received.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 14, 2020