|
|
|
ROBERTS (nee Riding) Passed away peacefully,
on 4th August 2020,
at her home
JOAN
Aged 84 years.
The beloved wife of
Gordon (deceased), loving
mum of Lorraine, Susan and John, dear mum-in-law to John and Joanna, devoted grandma to
Paul, Mark and Claire and
great grandma to Ryan, Luke, Sophie, Elsa, Tristan and Charlie.
'Memories are the loveliest thing,
They last from day to day,
They don't get lost,
They can't wear out,
And can't be given away'
Due to current restrictions,
a Private Funeral Service will be held at The Parish Church of
St. Mary Magdalene, Ribbleton,
on Thursday 13th August,
followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020