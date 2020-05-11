Home

Joan Rostron Notice
ROSTRON On 6th May 2020
Joan
Aged 91 years.
The beloved wife of Patrick,
dearly loved mum to Ann & John,
mother in law of Michael & Cathy,
dear grandma to
Clare, Vicky, Matthew & Sarah
& great grandma
to Mason & Sienna.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Private Graveside Service
and Interment at
Our Lady & St Gerards R.C. Church
on Thursday 14th May 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 11, 2020
