|
|
|
SMITH Peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital
on 11th April 2020,
aged 88 years.
JOAN KATHLEEN
Loving and much
loved wife of Reginald.
Dear Mother of
Elizabeth, Paul, Mark,
Catherine (deceased) and Julie.
Loving mother-in-law to Graham, Christine, Alison, Duncan and Paul
and loving Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Don't grieve for me, for I'm free,
I'm following paths
God made for me.
I took his hand, I heard him call,
Then turned and bid farewell to all.
I could not stay another day
to laugh, to love, to sing, to play,
tasks left undone
must stay that way.
I found my peace...at close of play
and if my parting leaves a void,
then fill it with remembered joy.
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss
ah yes, these things I too will miss.
A small family funeral
service is to be held at
St Bede's Church on
Wednesday 22nd April at 2pm.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 18, 2020