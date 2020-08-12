|
TINHAM (nee Ellithorn) Peacefully, on
Thursday 6th August 2020
JOAN MARGARET
Aged 81 years.
The dearly loved wife of David.
'In Heavenly Love Abiding'
Due to current restrictions,
a private Funeral Service
will be held at
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham Road, Fulwood,
on Tuesday 18th August,
followed by interment
at Preston Cemetery.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 12, 2020