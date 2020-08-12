Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Joan Tinham

Joan Tinham Notice
TINHAM (nee Ellithorn) Peacefully, on
Thursday 6th August 2020
JOAN MARGARET
Aged 81 years.
The dearly loved wife of David.
'In Heavenly Love Abiding'
Due to current restrictions,
a private Funeral Service
will be held at
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham Road, Fulwood,
on Tuesday 18th August,
followed by interment
at Preston Cemetery.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 12, 2020
