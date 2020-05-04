|
Whittaker Joan Passed away peacefully at Sherwood Court on
26th April 2020 aged 93 years.
She was wife to the late Roy,
sister to Marjorie, and mother to Vivien, Lindsay and Richard.
Joan was also a loving grandmother to Carolyn, David, Helen and Joanne and great grandmother to William, Peter, Dylan and Sebastian.
Joan was a staunch churchgoer, and keen member of local rambling and bowling clubs and the Townswomens Guild.
She was outgoing and sociable
and made many good friends
over the course of her life.
There will be a private cremation service on 7th May, donations to Marie Curie, family flowers only.
Joan was a very special lady,
full of vim and vigour and an inspiration to us all.
She will be sorely missed.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 4, 2020