|
|
|
WHITTLE On 20th June 2020
Peacefully at home
Joan
Aged 85 years
Beloved wife of Bill (deceased),
dear sister of Brenda and Jimmy,
sister in law of Ethel,
loving aunt of Cheryl and Tracey,
and a much loved great aunt,
who will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Private Graveside Service
and Interment at
St Mary's Brownedge R.C. Church
on Tuesday 30th June 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 24, 2020