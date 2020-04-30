|
|
|
WINROW JOAN Passed away peacefully
on 25th April 2020.
Aged 71 years.
Much loved mum to Beverley,
devoted nana to Harrison and
special friend to many.
Loved and remembered always.
A private funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday
11th May at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go
to Crohn's and Colitis U.K.
c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd,
5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 30, 2020