|
|
|
McDERMOTT Peacefully, on 4th January 2020, surrounded by her family,
JOANNE
(R Jo)
The much loved wife of Tom,
loving mum to Christine and April, Step mum to Martin, Kieron and Katie. Devoted Grandma Jo to Annabella, James, Rosa, Kian, Aleesha, Connor, Liam and Alicia. Adored Sister of Dominic,
Michael and Stephen,
cherished Sister-in-law to
Joanne, Debra and Debbie.
Auntie to Edel, Patrick, Dominic, Samantha, Michael, Rachael, Pauline and Sean.
A Funeral Service will take place
at Preston Crematorium,
on Friday 17th January at 9.15 a.m.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if you wish to
'The Ribblesdale Unit' or
'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020