|
|
|
SMITH (Nee Eggby)
Joanne It is with deepest sorrow we inform you of the death of
JOANNE
aged 54 years,
who passed peacefully in
her sleep on the
16th of April 2020, at home.
The most dearly loved
wife of Kevin.
Cherished daughter of
Dennis and Frances Eggby and
the most loving sister to Helen
and sister-in-law to Jon.
Adored niece to Philip, Claire, Bob, Sallie (deceased), Betty (deceased) and Rosemary (deceased).
Much treasured Auntie
to Natalie, Fi and Beth.
The most dearly loved
daughter-in-law to
Joe and Freda (both deceased).
There will be a celebration
of Joanne's life to be
held at a later date.
A life so beautifully lived,
Deserves to be beautifully remembered.
When I first saw you with
your smile so tender,
My heart was captured,
My soul surrendered.
Family flowers only please,
but any donations if desired to 'Fanconi Hope Charity' a charity that was close to Joanne's heart.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020