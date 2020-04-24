Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Longridge, Preston)
1 Stonebridge Parade, Preston Road
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3AP
01772 782121
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Smith

Notice Condolences

Joanne Smith Notice
SMITH (Nee Eggby)
Joanne It is with deepest sorrow we inform you of the death of
JOANNE
aged 54 years,
who passed peacefully in
her sleep on the
16th of April 2020, at home.
The most dearly loved
wife of Kevin.
Cherished daughter of
Dennis and Frances Eggby and
the most loving sister to Helen
and sister-in-law to Jon.
Adored niece to Philip, Claire, Bob, Sallie (deceased), Betty (deceased) and Rosemary (deceased).
Much treasured Auntie
to Natalie, Fi and Beth.
The most dearly loved
daughter-in-law to
Joe and Freda (both deceased).
There will be a celebration
of Joanne's life to be
held at a later date.
A life so beautifully lived,
Deserves to be beautifully remembered.
When I first saw you with
your smile so tender,
My heart was captured,
My soul surrendered.
Family flowers only please,
but any donations if desired to 'Fanconi Hope Charity' a charity that was close to Joanne's heart.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
1, Stonebridge Parade,
Preston Road, Longridge,
PRESTON. PR3 3AP.
Tel: 01772 - 782121.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -