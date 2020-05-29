|
|
|
SMITH Joanne Thank you to Martin's Funeral Directors and Helen Scholes for conducting the Service. Many thanks to the Ribbleton District Nurses, Marie Curie Nurses,
Dr Stefan Meyer and his staff at Christies Hospital, Stonebridge Surgery Longridge and
St. Catherine's Hospice for taking care of Joanne during the latter part of her life. To Grimsargh Social Club, Grimsargh Young at Heart, the Plough at Grimsargh and the Ribble Lodge for the many happy hours spent with them and to all friends and family for their support and kind donations to Fanconi Hope.
There will be a celebration of Joanne's life to be held
at a later date.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2020