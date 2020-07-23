Home

WILSON Jock The family of the late John Wilson would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support at this sad time.
Thank you for all the cards and donations to
'Cancer Research U.K.'
we have received.
A big thank you to all the carers at 'Home Instead' who looked after him so well at home, to all the staff at Southport Hospital,
the residents of Hornsea Close and to Alan Roskell for his help and finally to Martin's Funeral Directors for their dignified and
caring arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 23, 2020
