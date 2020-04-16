|
|
|
HOGG At home with his family
on Sunday 12th April 2020
Joe
Devoted husband and
soulmate of Morag,
deeply loved and proud dad
of Gillian (deceased) and Lesley,
and devoted grampa of Oliver.
A loyal and trusted friend, and faithful member of his and
Morag's families.
Sincere thanks to the compassionate district nurses who attended Joe
and supported the family.
Also the specialist nurse
from St Catherine's Hospice
for her advice and
organisation of vital help.
Thanks to the paramedics who attended with care and understanding.
We are grateful to Wise Pharmacy and Sandy Lane Surgery, both in Leyland, who have looked after Joe with prompt attention.
Private funeral to be held.
No flowers please to the family home or at the funeral,
by family request.
Joe was a lifelong
supporter of RNLI.
Should anyone wish to make a donation in Joe's memory the family kindly ask they be made directly to 'RNLI'.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 16, 2020