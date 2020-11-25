|
AIREY JOHN
( JAKE ) Of Blackmoss Farm, peacefully on Friday 20th November,
aged 67 years.
The dearly loved husband and best friend of Emm, beloved son of Bill (deceased) and Belle, loving dad of Wayne and Adam, dear father-in-law of Jane and Lindsay, very special Johno to Jack and Freddie and close friend to both Abbie and Harrison.
The funeral service will take place at St. Bartholomew's Parish Church, Chipping on Wednesday 2nd December at 10:30am, followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions it will be invite into the church only, but there will be a procession from Blackmoss Farm to St. Bartholomew's via Derby Arms at 10am.
Those wishing to pay their respects either on route or at Church are reminded to socially distance.
The service itself will be streamed live via Facebook on William Houghton Funeral Directors page, for those not able to enter the service.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to either Pancreatic Cancer Early Diagnosis research alliance or Cystic Fibrosis trust.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 25, 2020