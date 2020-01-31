|
BAMBER John Peacefully at home on
23rd January 2020.
Loving husband of the late Elizabeth, much loved father of Mark and Colin and a loving grandad and great grandad.
Sadly missed.
Funeral service at Trinity Methodist Church, Gregson Lane on Friday 7th February 2020 at 3pm followed by committal at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o funeral director.
Enquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP Tel: 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020