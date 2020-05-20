|
|
|
BENNETT On 6th May 2020,
suddenly at home
John Brian
(Brian)
aged 82 years.
The dearly loved husband of Marion, a loving brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle
and friend to many.
Some day we will understand.
Private funeral service and committal will be held at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough on
Thursday 28th May at 1:00pm.
A memorial service will take place in the near future when government restrictions are lifted.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to North West Air Ambulance
c/o the family
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 20, 2020