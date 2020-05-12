|
|
|
BILLINGTON Peacefully on 2nd May 2020,
Aged 97 years.
JOHN HENRY
Dearly loved husband of Margaret.
Loving father of John and Julie,
father-in-law of Michael and Lynn and brother of Bob.
Much loved grandad to Zoe, Christina, John and Paul.
Great grandad to Jenny, Eleanor, Zane and Isabel.
Loved and remembered always.
Small family service will be held at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 14th May at 10am.
A celebration of John's life will be held later in the year.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 12, 2020