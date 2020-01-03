Home

BUCKLES John Passed away peacefully on
the 24th December 2019
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ethel, loving dad and grandad.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday the 8th January 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations if desired to
Tender Nursing Care
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020
