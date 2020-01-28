|
COWDALL John Eileen, Alison and Phoebe would like to say how grateful they are to all their family, friends, and former colleagues for their expressions of love, support and sympathy following John's sudden death. Special thanks to Library House surgery, Doctor Haider's team at Chorley Hospital and the paramedics for their care and support. They will be forever grateful to all who contributed to the Requiem Mass at Saint Mary's Chorley, which was a wonderful celebration of John's life and to Tony Livesey and his team for their professional and caring funeral arrangements. Donations in John's memory have been made to the British Lung Foundation.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 28, 2020