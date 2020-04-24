|
|
|
Crook On April 11th 2020
John Eric
Aged 88 years.
Also, on April 20th 2020
Miriam (née Todd)
Aged 85 years.
Beloved husband and wife
for 64 years.
Dearly loved parents to Miriam & Jacqueline, much loved in laws
to Bob & Glenn, devoted grandparents to Louise, Nathalie & Rachael, great grandparents to Grace, Lily, Archie & Vinnie.
Together forever,
Night Night, God Bless.
In light of the public health advice
a private funeral will be held.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Preston,
PR2 1HY. Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Apr. 24, 2020