CROSS John Leslie
'Les' Passed away peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
Saturday 25th July 2020,
aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of
the late Sheila Cross.
A much loved Dad,
cherished Gramps and
Great Gramps.
Funeral service will be held at
Inglewhite Congregational Church
on Monday 10th August at 11.00am
followed by committal at
Lancaster Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired can be
made in memory of Les to
'Alzheimer's Society'.
All enquiries to
Greg Hodgkinson
Independent Funeral Director
Bridge Street, Garstang PR3 1YB
Tel: 01995 601600.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 3, 2020