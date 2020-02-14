Home

Dawson John Philip 'Philip' died at home in Ludlow on 3rd February 2020 aged 65 years.
Husband of Jane, Dad to Emily and James, Father-in-Law to Rowan and Caroline and devoted
Grumps to Jack and Charlotte.

The funeral service is to take place at Hereford Crematorium
on 19th February at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations are welcome for
The Severn Hospice.

All enquiries to Hoskins Family Funeral Services, Ludlow -
01584 872048.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 14, 2020
