|
|
|
Dobson Peacefully at his home with family
on 30th December 2019
aged 72 years.
John
Loving and much loved Husband
of Pam. Stepfather to Julian, Laurence and Lisa,
Step Grandad.
John's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium
on 27th January 2020 at 10am.
Donations if so desired may be made in memory of John to the British Heart Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare, 550 Blackpool Road,
Preston PR2 1HY.
Tel: 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 17, 2020