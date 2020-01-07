|
|
|
Eccles John Arthur
(Sweetie John) On 26th December 2019 after a family Christmas at home,
aged 82 years.
The dearly loved husband of Helen and Dad to Lennie, Andrew
and Ben.
The Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 13th January
at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries to
David Cowburn Funeral Director,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH.
Tel. 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 7, 2020