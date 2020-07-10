|
|
|
FISHER Peacefully, on 5th July 2020,
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
JOHN (JACK)
Aged 84 years.
Loving husband of Margaret,
dearly loved dad of
Graham and Sandra
and devoted grandad
of Sophie and Katie.
Funeral Service to be held at
West Lancashire Crematorium,
on Friday 17th July at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only, donations
in his memory are welcome to
'The Stroke Association' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2020