Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
John Gardner

John Gardner Notice
GARDNER On Tuesday 20th October
in hospital, aged 80 years.

JOHN BRIAN

Much loved husband
of Maureen,
Loving Dad of Steve (Deceased),
Andrew and Antony.

Loved and remembered always.
'Rest in peace my love'

Funeral Service is to be held at
St Anthony's Church on
Wednesday 4th November at 12.30pm followed by Committal at Preston Crematorium.

Donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 2, 2020
