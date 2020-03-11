Home

GREEN On 6th March 2020.
Peacefully in Hospital

John
Aged 73 Years
The beloved husband of Anne,
dearly loved dad of
Stephen (deceased),
Emma, Sarah and Chris,
dear grandad to David,
Daniella and Amelia.
'Loved and Remembered Always'
Funeral Service at
St James' Church, Lostock Hall
on Monday 16th March 2020
at 10.30 a.m.
followed by Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
"UK Sepsis Trust"
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 11, 2020
