|
|
|
Green John John's family would like to thank
all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy,
cards of condolence and
generous donations made to
'UK Sepsis Trust' and for
attending the Funeral Service.
Thank you to
Fr Matthew McMurray at
St Paul's Church, Farington Moss, for the lovely service given.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their professional, caring and dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020