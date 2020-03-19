Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Green

Notice

John Green Notice
Green John John's family would like to thank
all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy,
cards of condolence and
generous donations made to
'UK Sepsis Trust' and for
attending the Funeral Service.
Thank you to
Fr Matthew McMurray at
St Paul's Church, Farington Moss, for the lovely service given.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their professional, caring and dignified funeral arrangement.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -