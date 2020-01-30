|
HARDMAN Peacefully, on 21st January 2020, at Arrowsmith Lodge, Hoghton,
John
Aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Carol, devoted dad to Sarah,
loving dad-in-law to Peter and devoted Poppa to Jack.
'Never Forgotten'
'Reunited with Mum'
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on
Friday 7th February at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may be sent for either 'Dementia UK' or 'Myaware' c/o.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON, PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020