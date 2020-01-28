|
HOUGHTON On 21st January 2020
Peacefully in Hospital
John
'Jack'
Aged 70 years.
The beloved husband of Pat,
dearly loved dad of Simon & Stuart,
father in law of Michelle & Donna,
loving grandad of Francesca, Jamie, Faye & Alana.
'Goodnight, God Bless'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Pleasington Crematorium on
Monday 3rd February 2020
at 2.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 28, 2020