|
|
|
JONES John Harris Passed away peacefully in
Royal Lancaster Infirmary on the 21st July 2020, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved Husband of Hazel and a loving father to
Nicholas and Howard,
he will be greatly missed.
Funeral will take place at
Beetham Hall Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be sent directly to North West
Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to
Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham,
Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 27, 2020