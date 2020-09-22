|
|
|
Linford John
(Jack) 11th September 2020,
aged 94 years.
Beloved Husband of
Doreen (decd).
dearly loved Father of
Elaine, Jacqueline, John and
Lisa Jane (decd).
Loving Grandad, Great Grandad and Father in Law.
"A trooper till the end"
Private Funeral Service will be held at St Mary Magdalene, Ribbleton on 30 September 2020 at 1:30pm followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Due to Covid restrictions attendance at both services will be restricted to family members only.
Enquiries to
Redscar Funeral home,
110 Longridge Road,
Preston, PR2 6RL
01772 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 22, 2020