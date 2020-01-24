Home

John Moss Notice
MOSS on 12th January 2020, suddenly
in Royal Preston Hospital
JOHN
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of the late JOYCE, dearly loved father of CLAYTON, ANDREW, JONATHAN and JAYNE. Brother to KAREN,
BRENDA, PHILLIP and NEIL.
A much loved grandad to AMBER, JEMMA, STEPHANIE,
MADELINE and OLIVIA.
Funeral service will be held at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 3.15pm.
Flowers welcome, donations to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o funeral director.
'Keep smiling Dad,
your smile will never be forgotten.'
All enquiries to
Messrs. B. J. Watson,
85 Todd Lane North,
Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR.
01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 24, 2020
