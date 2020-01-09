|
NELSON John Peacefully at home on
28th December 2019,
John
Aged 77 years.
He was the loving and much loved husband of Marjorie, a cherished dad of Simon and Andrew,
father-in-law of Nelis and a
proud and devoted grandpa of Mahe and Isabel.
His funeral service is to take place at St John's Church of England, Leyland, on Thursday 16th January at 10.30am followed by interment in St Andrew's churchyard.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of John are welcome and will benefit the British Lung Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, PR25 1TU
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 9, 2020