|
|
|
NEWTON Peacefully, on 15th October 2020, in Royal Preston Hospital,
JOHN BRIAN
aged 60 years.
Dearly loved son of Mavis
and the late Brian,
beloved husband of Ruth,
loving father of Andrew and Rebecca, will be sadly missed
by Steff and Kate and devoted grandad of Madison and Alfie.
A private family funeral will take place at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'Alzheimer's Society'
or 'Derian House' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020