Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for John Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Newton

Notice Condolences

John Newton Notice
NEWTON Peacefully, on 15th October 2020, in Royal Preston Hospital,
JOHN BRIAN
aged 60 years.
Dearly loved son of Mavis
and the late Brian,
beloved husband of Ruth,
loving father of Andrew and Rebecca, will be sadly missed
by Steff and Kate and devoted grandad of Madison and Alfie.
A private family funeral will take place at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for either 'Alzheimer's Society'
or 'Derian House' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -