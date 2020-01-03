|
NIX John Died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital on
Monday 30th December,
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Judy, loving father of Mark, Simon and Jacqui and a dear father in law, grandfather and
great grandfather.
The funeral Mass will take place
at St. Catherine's RC Church, Farington on
Wednesday 15th January at 1.00pm, prior to committal at Charnock Richard crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
the 'M.N.D Association'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9XL.
Tel 01772782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020