John Ormerod Notice
ORMEROD On 22nd September 2020
Peacefully in Hospital
JOHN
'JACK'
Aged 82 years
The dearly loved
husband of Winnie,
loving dad of Ian and Lynn,
father in law of Pam and Andrew,
dear grandad to Becky, James,
Matthew and Lauren.
'Goodnight, God bless'
Private Funeral Service
and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 6 th October 2020.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 25, 2020
