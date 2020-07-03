|
|
|
PARKER John Woodhouse Of Lea Road, Preston.
Passed away peacefully at home
with his family by his side
on 26th June 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Madge. Much loved Dad of Linda, Anne, Sharon and Michael, loved father-in-law to George and Godfrey. Loving Grandad of Justine, Jennifer, Thomas, Izzy, Joseph, John, Alastair and Andrew, Great Grandad to Florence Rose.
Funeral and committal to take place at Preston Crematorium
on Monday, 13th July 2020
at 1.45 pm.
Attendance is limited to
family members only.
Donations in memory of John,
if so desired, are gratefully
being received in favour of
Kidney Research or RNLI
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 3, 2020