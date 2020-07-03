Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Resources
More Obituaries for John Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Parker

Notice Condolences

John Parker Notice
PARKER John Woodhouse Of Lea Road, Preston.
Passed away peacefully at home
with his family by his side
on 26th June 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Madge. Much loved Dad of Linda, Anne, Sharon and Michael, loved father-in-law to George and Godfrey. Loving Grandad of Justine, Jennifer, Thomas, Izzy, Joseph, John, Alastair and Andrew, Great Grandad to Florence Rose.
Funeral and committal to take place at Preston Crematorium
on Monday, 13th July 2020
at 1.45 pm.
Attendance is limited to
family members only.

Donations in memory of John,
if so desired, are gratefully
being received in favour of
Kidney Research or RNLI
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road,
Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -