|
|
|
Parkinson John Rowcroft Parkinson of
Moor House Farm, Inskip,
passed away on the
29 May 2020, aged 71.
Dearly beloved husband of Helen, loving father of Elaine, Andrew and Katherine, grandad of Sarah, Lucy, Emma and Julia,
father-in-law of Iain and Andrew.
May he rest in peace.
Due to current restrictions,
a private graveside service will take place at St Mary's RC Church,
Gt Eccleston on
Tuesday 9th June at 11am.
A memorial service will take place when permitted.
Family flowers only please,
if so desired, donations may be made in memory of John to the North West Air Ambulance, Heartbeat or Trinity Hospice c/o
N Gillett & Son
'Church View'
Mowbreck Lane
Wesham PR4 3HA
Tel: 01772 682496
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020