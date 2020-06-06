|
PARKINSON John Herbert Of Rolling Pin Farm,
died peacefully at home,
on 29th May 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Elsie
and very dear father and
father-in-law of Grace and David,
Keith, Jim and Joy,
Ted and Rebecca, Alan and Joanne and a much loved grandfather
and great grandfather.
Due to present restrictions a short service and interment will be held at Inskip Baptist Chapel,
on Friday 5th June,
attended by immediate family.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020