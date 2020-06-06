Home

John Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON John Herbert Of Rolling Pin Farm,
died peacefully at home,
on 29th May 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of Elsie
and very dear father and
father-in-law of Grace and David,
Keith, Jim and Joy,
Ted and Rebecca, Alan and Joanne and a much loved grandfather
and great grandfather.
Due to present restrictions a short service and interment will be held at Inskip Baptist Chapel,
on Friday 5th June,
attended by immediate family.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 6, 2020
