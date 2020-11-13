|
POTTER Peacefully at Raigmore Hospital on Monday 9th November 2020 John Denholm Potter,
West Heather Road, Inverness
aged 86 years.
Former engineer BP Aviemore.
Avid Fisherman River Ness
and HIBS Football Club fan.
Beloved husband of the Late Doreen, much loved father of Malcolm, Stuart and Calum,
dear father in law of Shirley
and Susan, grandfather to Ian,
great grandfather to Coen
and a true friend of many.
Funeral Service on
Friday 4th December at 1.00p.m.
in the Funeral Home of
William T Fraser and Son,
Culduthel Road, Inverness
under Government guidelines.
Livestream available at
www.williamtfraserandson.co.uk
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 13, 2020