John Procter

John Procter Notice
PROCTER Peacefully on 14th June 2020

John Desmond
(Des)
Aged 91 Years
Beloved husband of the late Betty and much loved dad
of Jonathan and Ian.
Also a much loved father-in-law of Anne and a devoted grandad to Matthew and Catherine
Always in our hearts
A private funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday
26th June at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, may go to "The Rotary Club of Leyland" (for distribution to the PolioPlus Campaign and local charities supported by Leyland Rotary) c/o the funeral director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 18, 2020
